Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Donald J. Trump at Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    President Donald J. Trump at Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    President of the United States Donald J. Trump approaches the stand during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., 10 Jun. 2025. Trump showed his appreciation for the Army and his support for the soldiers of Fort Bragg. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 9101015
    VIRIN: 250610-A-SM410-1019
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Donald J. Trump at Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President Donald J. Trump at Fort Bragg
    President Donald J. Trump at Fort Bragg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download