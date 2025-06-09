Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sand Table Brief [Image 2 of 6]

    Sand Table Brief

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Philippine Army Soldiers with the 71st Infantry Brigade conduct a sand table brief in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 28, 2025.

    This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Argamaso)

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

