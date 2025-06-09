USS San Antonio Night Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2025)- Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Jocar Vinas acts as a Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) and uses night vision to assist in nighttime flight operations for a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (REIN), aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)