    USS San Antonio Night Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS San Antonio Night Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ryan kersting-schlimgen 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2025)- Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Jocar Vinas acts as a Landing Signalman Enlisted (LSE) and uses night vision to assist in nighttime flight operations for a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (REIN), aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:39
    Photo ID: 9099311
    VIRIN: 250520-N-OF460-8965
    Resolution: 1158x772
    Size: 134.2 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Night Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by LT Ryan kersting-schlimgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navy
    aviation
    LSE
    aircraft handling

