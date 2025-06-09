Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Michael Soto, From Las Angeles, California, tracks and correlates surface contacts using visual and electronic information during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer) (Screens were blurred for security purposes)