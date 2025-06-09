Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters [Image 10 of 10]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Michael Soto, From Las Angeles, California, tracks and correlates surface contacts using visual and electronic information during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer) (Screens were blurred for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 9098575
    VIRIN: 250606-N-AS506-1081
    Resolution: 5290x3527
    Size: 14.24 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, General Quarters [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

