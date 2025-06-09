Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Celebrates 10 Years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2025) – From left, Vice Adm. Tom Rowden (ret.), former commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Vice Adm. Tom Copeman (ret.), former commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, and Rear Adm. Dave Welch (ret.), former commander, SMWDC participate in a cake cutting during SMWDC’s 10 year anniversary ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)