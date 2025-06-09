Chief Warrant Officer Four Bill Elliott, Tribal Liaison with the Washington Military Department, Sgt. Isaiah Salgado, Sgt. 1st Class Scott Salmon, Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program members pose for a photo with Washington Attorney General Nick Brown at Tribal Opioid/Fentanyl Summit, May 22, 2025 at the Cowlitz Tribe’s reservation in Ridgefield, Wash. (Photo courtesy of Capt. Josh Moen)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9098276
|VIRIN:
|250522-D-MN117-3713
|Resolution:
|800x567
|Size:
|140.09 KB
|Location:
|RIDGEFIELD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CounterDrug Program support Tribes during annual Anti-Opioid and Fentanyl Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CounterDrug Program support Tribes during annual Anti-Opioid and Fentanyl Summit
No keywords found.