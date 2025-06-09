Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CounterDrug Program support Tribes during annual Anti-Opioid and Fentanyl Summit

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CounterDrug Program support Tribes during annual Anti-Opioid and Fentanyl Summit

    RIDGEFIELD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer Four Bill Elliott, Tribal Liaison with the Washington Military Department, Sgt. Isaiah Salgado, Sgt. 1st Class Scott Salmon, Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program members pose for a photo with Washington Attorney General Nick Brown at Tribal Opioid/Fentanyl Summit, May 22, 2025 at the Cowlitz Tribe’s reservation in Ridgefield, Wash. (Photo courtesy of Capt. Josh Moen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9098276
    VIRIN: 250522-D-MN117-3713
    Resolution: 800x567
    Size: 140.09 KB
    Location: RIDGEFIELD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CounterDrug Program support Tribes during annual Anti-Opioid and Fentanyl Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CounterDrug Program support Tribes during annual Anti-Opioid and Fentanyl Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tribal
    Training
    Washington National Guard
    CounterDrug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download