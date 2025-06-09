San Antonio Union School visits Fort Hunter Liggett

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) welcomed students from the neighboring San Antonio Union School for a fun and educational “FHL Day!” The kids explored the installation, played games at the bowling alley, enjoyed pizza, and stopped by the Cybrary.

FHL is proud to stay connected with our local school community—especially since many of these students live right here in our Fort Hunter Liggett housing. This ongoing partnership helps students learn more about the Army, our mission, and the people who serve.