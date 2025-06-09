Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Antonio Union School visits Fort Hunter Liggett

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Antonio Union School visits Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) welcomed students from the neighboring San Antonio Union School for a fun and educational “FHL Day!” The kids explored the installation, played games at the bowling alley, enjoyed pizza, and stopped by the Cybrary.
    FHL is proud to stay connected with our local school community—especially since many of these students live right here in our Fort Hunter Liggett housing. This ongoing partnership helps students learn more about the Army, our mission, and the people who serve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 18:31
    Photo ID: 9098254
    VIRIN: 250609-A-LW200-6500
    Resolution: 2048x1072
    Size: 420.19 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Union School visits Fort Hunter Liggett, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    USArmy Reserve
    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT CA
    people first
    Community Relations
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download