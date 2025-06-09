Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Sails in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Sails in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 29, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) flies her battle flag, her namesake for Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient Private First Class Oscar P. Austin, and sails in the East Mediterranean Sea, May 29, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9097981
    VIRIN: 250529-N-FS061-5532
    Resolution: 3843x2562
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Sails in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU
    FDNF-E

