USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Sails in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (May 29, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) flies her battle flag, her namesake for Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient Private First Class Oscar P. Austin, and sails in the East Mediterranean Sea, May 29, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)