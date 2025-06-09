104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Mutti, 104th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, presents Staff Sgt. Valery Franco-Rodriguez, 104th Fighter Wing paralegal, with a meritorious service medal, June 5, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.

Franco-Rodriguez received the award for her accomplishments with the 104th Medical Group, including developing several group processes, products, and trainings to streamline and improve data accuracy for all medical group users.

(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)