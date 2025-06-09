Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Mutti, 104th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, presents Staff Sgt. Valery Franco-Rodriguez, 104th Fighter Wing paralegal, with a meritorious service medal, June 5, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
    Franco-Rodriguez received the award for her accomplishments with the 104th Medical Group, including developing several group processes, products, and trainings to streamline and improve data accuracy for all medical group users.
    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9097515
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-DY432-2007
    Resolution: 2200x3099
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal
    104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal
    104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal
    104th Fighter Wing awards Franco-Rodriguez with Meritorious Service Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download