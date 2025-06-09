An Army civilian budget analyst was recognized for helping to keep the U.S. Army’s only operational active-duty Chemical Brigade ready to accomplish missions across the nation and around the world. Zachary R. Chandler, a budget analyst for the 48th Chemical Brigade, was recently selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9097513
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-A4433-1004
|Resolution:
|1580x1345
|Size:
|547.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos
No keywords found.