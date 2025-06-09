Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Army civilian budget analyst was recognized for helping to keep the U.S. Army’s only operational active-duty Chemical Brigade ready to accomplish missions across the nation and around the world. Zachary R. Chandler, a budget analyst for the 48th Chemical Brigade, was recently selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter. Courtesy photo.