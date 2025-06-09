Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    An Army civilian budget analyst was recognized for helping to keep the U.S. Army’s only operational active-duty Chemical Brigade ready to accomplish missions across the nation and around the world. Zachary R. Chandler, a budget analyst for the 48th Chemical Brigade, was recently selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9097513
    VIRIN: 250609-A-A4433-1004
    Resolution: 1580x1345
    Size: 547.14 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army civilian budget analyst recognized for service at chemical brigade on Fort Cavazos

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    budget analyst
    48th Chemical Brigade
    Army civilian
    20th CBRNE Command
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download