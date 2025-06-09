Date Taken: 06.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:18 Photo ID: 9097506 VIRIN: 250609-D-D0482-1111 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 5.21 MB Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 130 Years of 'We Go Where You Go': The Exchange’s Critical Role in Supporting the Army’s 250-Year Journey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.