Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250606-N-TF088-1190 NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2025) - Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surfaces Force Atlantic, address Surface Line Week 2025 participants during the closing ceremony, June 6, 2025. Surface Line Week is an annual, week-long event consisting of various competitions and is open to all commands under Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)