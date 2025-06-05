250606-N-TF088-1190 NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2025) - Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surfaces Force Atlantic, address Surface Line Week 2025 participants during the closing ceremony, June 6, 2025. Surface Line Week is an annual, week-long event consisting of various competitions and is open to all commands under Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9097247
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-TF088-1190
|Resolution:
|1756x951
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface Line Week 2025, by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Surface Force Showcased Strength and Unity During Thrilling Surface Line Week 2025
No keywords found.