    Surface Line Week 2025

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    250606-N-TF088-1190 NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2025) - Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surfaces Force Atlantic, address Surface Line Week 2025 participants during the closing ceremony, June 6, 2025. Surface Line Week is an annual, week-long event consisting of various competitions and is open to all commands under Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)

    This work, Surface Line Week 2025, by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surface Force Showcased Strength and Unity During Thrilling Surface Line Week 2025

    Surface Line Week
    SURFLANT
    SLW

