250606-N-TF088-1175 NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2025) - Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surfaces Force Atlantic, awards Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Hampton Roads the first place small command trophy during Surface Line Week 2025, June 6, 2025. Surface Line Week is an annual, week-long event consisting of various competitions and is open to all commands under Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)
Surface Force Showcased Strength and Unity During Thrilling Surface Line Week 2025
