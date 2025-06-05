Thunderbirds Arrive at Peterson SFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Laney Schol, No. 6 Thunderbird pilot, arrives at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 27, 2025. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)
