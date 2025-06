Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamadora crew member Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Rohling, aids an injured sea turtle rescued near Islamadora, Florida, May 22, 2025. Nearly all species of sea turtle are classified as endangered under the Environmental Protection Agency's Endangered Species Act. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moriah Cannion)