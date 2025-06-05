Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    606th ACS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8]

    606th ACS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Chapman, 606th Air Control Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute as the 606th ACS commander during the 606th ACS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2025. The 606th ACS is the only control and reporting center outside of the continental U.S., providing European Command operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
