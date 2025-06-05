U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Chapman, 606th Air Control Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute as the 606th ACS commander during the 606th ACS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2025. The 606th ACS is the only control and reporting center outside of the continental U.S., providing European Command operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9095995
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-ZJ681-1276
|Resolution:
|5634x3756
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 606th ACS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.