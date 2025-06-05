Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Lisa Pierce, outgoing brigade commander, and Col. David Crenshaw, incoming brigade commander, cut their cakes during the 122nd Special Troops Command change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Hope Hull, Alabama, June 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alleyson Singley)