    122nd Special Troops Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    HOPE HULL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Lisa Pierce, outgoing brigade commander, and Col. David Crenshaw, incoming brigade commander, cut their cakes during the 122nd Special Troops Command change of command ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Hope Hull, Alabama, June 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alleyson Singley)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9093905
    VIRIN: 250607-A-TT120-2655
    Resolution: 5917x4306
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: HOPE HULL, ALABAMA, US
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Army National Guard
    Change of Command

