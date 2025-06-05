Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT 1 Dive Ops - BALTOPS25 [Image 4 of 14]

    UCT 1 Dive Ops - BALTOPS25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Steven Tausch, U.S. Navy Seabee Diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Det. ALFA, conducts exothermic cutting in support of underwater navigation removal during BALTOPS 25, June 8, 2025, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS sharpens U.S. maritime readiness and offers opportunities to train and test emerging capabilities that will enhance our ability to protect the homeland and integrate with our allies for the collective defense of Europe.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 09:35
    Photo ID: 9093646
    VIRIN: 250607-N-XT273-1012
    Resolution: 5161x3441
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    This work, UCT 1 Dive Ops - BALTOPS25 [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    UCT1
    Latvia
    22NCR
    BALTOPS25

