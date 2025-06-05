Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 conceals fighting positions for counter-landing live-fire [Image 9 of 9]

    KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 conceals fighting positions for counter-landing live-fire

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, build and conceal fighting positions before a counter-landing live-fire during KAMANDAG 9 at Quezon, Palawan, Philippines, June 2, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Philippines
    Marines
    Kamandag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SaferTogetherUSPH
    MRF-D 25.3

