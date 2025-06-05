From Warzone to Watchtower: The Evolving Legacy of Gjakova Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kosovo Security Forces (KSF) Sgt. Maj. Demë Hoxha, Chief of the Gjakova Air Base, takes a photo with Lt. Col. Marshal J. Fox, Public Affairs Officer, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White, Chief Public Affairs NCO, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, on May 29, 2025 in Gjakova, Kosovo. As part of DEFENDER 25, the U.S. Army’s largest annual exercise, approximately 180 personnel from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division deployed to Kosovo to participate in Immediate Response 25 alongside the KSF. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White).