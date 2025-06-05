Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Warzone to Watchtower: The Evolving Legacy of Gjakova Air Base

    GJAKOVA, KOSOVO

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White 

    28th Infantry Division

    Kosovo Security Forces (KSF) Sgt. Maj. Demë Hoxha, Chief of the Gjakova Air Base, takes a photo with Lt. Col. Marshal J. Fox, Public Affairs Officer, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White, Chief Public Affairs NCO, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, on May 29, 2025 in Gjakova, Kosovo. As part of DEFENDER 25, the U.S. Army’s largest annual exercise, approximately 180 personnel from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division deployed to Kosovo to participate in Immediate Response 25 alongside the KSF. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White).

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 06:31
    Photo ID: 9093567
    VIRIN: 250529-A-EH976-1753
    Resolution: 2311x2276
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: GJAKOVA, ZZ
    This work, From Warzone to Watchtower: The Evolving Legacy of Gjakova Air Base, by SFC Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Infantry Division
    We Are Nato
    Sword of Freedom
    Defender 25
    Immediate Response 25

