    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters [Image 11 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters

    BISMARCK SEA

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250607-N-FC892-1175 BISMARCK SEA (June 7, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jaylon Conway, from Houston assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fights a simulated fire during a general quarters drill while in the Bismarck Sea, June 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 01:33
    Photo ID: 9093488
    VIRIN: 250607-N-FC892-1175
    Location: BISMARCK SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

