USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters

250607-N-FC892-1175 BISMARCK SEA (June 7, 2025) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jaylon Conway, from Houston assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fights a simulated fire during a general quarters drill while in the Bismarck Sea, June 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)