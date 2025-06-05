Qdoba Supports Soldier Resiliency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Qdoba Mexican Eats supported the 383rd Quartermaster Battalion’s Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event by providing a catered meal during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 7, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California. The fresh meal helped create a welcoming atmosphere where Soldiers could relax, connect, and engage in meaningful discussion focused on personal growth and team cohesion. Hosted by the 383rd’s Unit Ministry Team, the event combined nourishment and resiliency training to enhance Soldier wellness. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)