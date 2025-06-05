Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 793rd Quartermaster Company and 917th Field Feeding Company (FFU) prepare and serve hot meals—including turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, baked apples, and sweet potato casserole—to more than 400 Soldiers each day using the Unitized Group Ration–A (UGR-A) heat-and-serve system during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 6, 2025. The meals boost morale and sustain readiness in a field environment. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)