Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 793rd Quartermaster Company and 917th Field Feeding Company (FFU) prepare and serve hot meals—including turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, baked apples, and sweet potato casserole—to more than 400 Soldiers each day using the Unitized Group Ration–A (UGR-A) heat-and-serve system during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 6, 2025. The meals boost morale and sustain readiness in a field environment. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9093194
    VIRIN: 250606-A-MN258-2345
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops [Image 12 of 12], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops
    Hot Chow for the Fight: 793rd and 917th Support QLLEX Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armyreserve
    USArmyReserves
    BeAllYouCanBe
    twicethecitizen
    mojavefalcon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download