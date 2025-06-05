Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors show chocks are clear to the pilot of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Combat Strike Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during flight operations in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)