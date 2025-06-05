Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Army Reserve Conducts Mass Reenlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett During Operation Mojave Falcon

    Chief of Army Reserve Conducts Mass Reenlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett During Operation Mojave Falcon

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, shakes hands with Soldiers following a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett, June 5, 2025. The event celebrated Soldiers who reaffirmed their commitment to serve, highlighting the Army Reserve’s ongoing efforts to recognize and retain dedicated personnel.

    US Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    readiness
    CSTX
    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT CA

