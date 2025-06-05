Chief of Army Reserve Conducts Mass Reenlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett During Operation Mojave Falcon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, shakes hands with Soldiers following a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett, June 5, 2025. The event celebrated Soldiers who reaffirmed their commitment to serve, highlighting the Army Reserve’s ongoing efforts to recognize and retain dedicated personnel.