Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, shakes hands with Soldiers following a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett, June 5, 2025. The event celebrated Soldiers who reaffirmed their commitment to serve, highlighting the Army Reserve’s ongoing efforts to recognize and retain dedicated personnel.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 08:11
|Photo ID:
|9092188
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-LW200-2237
|Resolution:
|2048x1576
|Size:
|426.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Army Reserve Conducts Mass Reenlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett During Operation Mojave Falcon, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.