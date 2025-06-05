Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty conducts patching ceremony following a mass re-enlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the Army Reserve's senior enlisted leader, takes part in a patching ceremony following a mass re-enlistment event at Fort Hunter Liggett, June 5, 2025. Held on the historic Hacienda lawn, the ceremony honored Army Reserve Soldiers who reaffirmed their oath of service within the past 12 months. The event was led by Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.