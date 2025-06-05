Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty conducts patching ceremony following a mass re-enlistment at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the Army Reserve's senior enlisted leader, takes part in a patching ceremony following a mass re-enlistment event at Fort Hunter Liggett, June 5, 2025. Held on the historic Hacienda lawn, the ceremony honored Army Reserve Soldiers who reaffirmed their oath of service within the past 12 months. The event was led by Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

    TAGS

    reenlistment ceremony
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT CA
    Army250
    Operation mojave falcon

