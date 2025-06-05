Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35 Flight Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35 Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250605-N-WJ234-1118
    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2025) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 flies by the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, June 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35 Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

