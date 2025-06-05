Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Training [Image 1 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250605-N-PV363-1038
    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a fire drill on the ship’s flight deck, June 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 06:16
    Photo ID: 9092083
    VIRIN: 250605-N-PV363-1137
    Resolution: 6731x3971
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
