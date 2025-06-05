Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Main Space Fire Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Main Space Fire Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250604-N-TW227-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a firefighting drill in the ship’s main engine room in the Philippine Sea, June 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025
    Photo ID: 9092078
    VIRIN: 250604-N-TW227-1050
    Resolution: 3066x5451
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Firefighting
    USS America (LHA 6)

