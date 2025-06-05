Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jackal Co. Air Assault - JPMRC-X [Image 11 of 12]

    Jackal Co. Air Assault - JPMRC-X

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division and Soldiers with the Australian Army, move to their objective during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 31, 2025.
    This iteration of the JPMRC-X marks the second Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation conducted in the Philippines. As part of the Army's premier regional CTC, JPMRC-X enables the U.S. Army, joint force, allies, and partners to develop skills in realistic environments and conditions. Through exportable capabilities, JPMRC-X strengthens war-fighting readiness, enhances multilateral relationships, and contributes to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 9092057
    VIRIN: 250531-A-FU327-1081
    Resolution: 6297x4198
    Size: 15.33 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

