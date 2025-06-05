Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Gridley Damage Control Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A Sailor simulates fighting a fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, June 5, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 03:42
    Photo ID: 9091981
    VIRIN: 250605-N-AS506-1675
    Resolution: 4604x3069
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Gridley
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    Deployment

