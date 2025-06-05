USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250603-N-WJ234-1067

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 for take off on the flight deck of America while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, June 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)