Crews from Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu conduct training near Honolulu June 2, 2025. MSST Honolulu operates 29-foot Response Boats-Small to maintain coastal security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)