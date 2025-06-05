Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Richard M Arndt 

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center

    A U.S. Soldier in full protective gear charges through smoke during WWII.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9089173
    VIRIN: 250606-A-BY327-3302
    Resolution: 723x910
    Size: 193.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense [Image 5 of 5], by Richard M Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense
    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense
    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense
    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense
    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army 250: DEVCOM CBC Reflects on History of Chem-Bio Defense

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed soldier wearing gas mask passing through gas cloud

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download