Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Det. ALFA, and Latvian Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician conducts exothermic cutting in preparation for underwater navigation removal during BALTOPS 25, June 5, 2025, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS sharpens U.S. maritime readiness and offers opportunities to train and test emerging capabilities that will enhance our ability to protect the homeland and integrate with our allies for the collective defense of Europe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9088957
    VIRIN: 250605-N-NO901-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 151.66 KB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25
    UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    UCT1
    Latvia
    22NCR
    BALTOPS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download