UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Det. ALFA, and Latvian Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician conducts exothermic cutting in preparation for underwater navigation removal during BALTOPS 25, June 5, 2025, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS sharpens U.S. maritime readiness and offers opportunities to train and test emerging capabilities that will enhance our ability to protect the homeland and integrate with our allies for the collective defense of Europe.