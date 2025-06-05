UCT 1 Exothermic Cutting - BALTOPS25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Det. ALFA, prepare for exothermic cutting for underwater navigation removal during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 5, 2025, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.