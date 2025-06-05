Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Minoan Taverna hosts menu review board June 5, 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Minoan Taverna hosts menu review board June 5, 2025

    GREECE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay attend a quarterly menu review board at the Minoan Taverna onboard NSA Souda Bay on June 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

