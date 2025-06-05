Curtis Wilbur Conduct Security Reaction Force Basic Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 1st Class Tou Thao, from Oroville, California, instructs a Security Reaction Force Basic course on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while transiting the Malacca Strait, May 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)