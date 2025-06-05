Ships sail in formation during BALTOPS 25

Ships from 16 NATO nations sail in formation during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 5, in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).
|06.04.2025
|06.06.2025 04:30
|9088513
|250506-N-N0901-1001
|5472x3648
|5.46 MB
|BALTIC SEA
|5
|0
