Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ships sail in formation during BALTOPS 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ships sail in formation during BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Ships from 16 NATO nations sail in formation during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 5, in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 04:30
    Photo ID: 9088513
    VIRIN: 250506-N-N0901-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ships sail in formation during BALTOPS 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download