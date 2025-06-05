Ships sail in formation during BALTOPS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ships from 16 NATO nations sail in formation during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 5, in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).