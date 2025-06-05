A United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbird" flies above the air traffic control tower as they practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. This is the first air show to be held at Beale since 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)
