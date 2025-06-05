Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company Convoy Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company Convoy Operations

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. David Mccullough, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, 420th Engineer Company, tightens wheels on an RG vehicle that broke down during the training for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 1, 2025.

    Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics from the 420th Engineer Company located in Indiana, Pennsylvania, are training at Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 9086469
    VIRIN: 250601-A-VN109-1037
    Resolution: 6126x4084
    Size: 968.52 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company Convoy Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Anh Tuan Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSTX
    ArmyReserve
    BeAllYouCanBe
    TwiceTheCitizen
    MojaveFalcon25

