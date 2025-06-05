Operation Mojave Falcon - 420th Engineer Company Convoy Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. David Mccullough, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, 420th Engineer Company, tightens wheels on an RG vehicle that broke down during the training for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 1, 2025.



Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics from the 420th Engineer Company located in Indiana, Pennsylvania, are training at Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)