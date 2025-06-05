Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow CCAF FA24 and SP25 Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Goodfellow CCAF FA24 and SP25 Graduation Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, gives final words of inspiration to the graduates during Goodfellow’s Community College of the Air Force Fall ‘24 and Spring ‘25 Graduation Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 21, 2025. Maguinness recognized all the graduates who dedicated their time and hard work to receive their applied sciences degrees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 12:59
    VIRIN: 250521-F-TB914-1094
    This work, Goodfellow CCAF FA24 and SP25 Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CCAF
    17th TRW
    educational development

