Goodfellow CCAF FA24 and SP25 Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, gives final words of inspiration to the graduates during Goodfellow’s Community College of the Air Force Fall ‘24 and Spring ‘25 Graduation Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 21, 2025. Maguinness recognized all the graduates who dedicated their time and hard work to receive their applied sciences degrees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)