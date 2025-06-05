Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Officials here celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the installation’s award-winning aquatic park known as “Frog Falls.”



Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.