    Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Officials here celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the installation’s award-winning aquatic park known as “Frog Falls.”

    Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9086000
    VIRIN: 250604-A-GY890-1002
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 254.73 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
