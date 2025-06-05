Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job. [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job.

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Raul Boamah 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chrisopher Tomer, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard instructs U.S. Soldiers and Austrian Land Forces on constructing demolition charges as part of Immediate Response 25 during DEFENDER 25, Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 31, 2025. The Vermont National Guard has a bilateral relationship with Austria and training like this provides opportunities for both nations to cooperate and strengthen their relations.Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Raul Boamah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 09:53
    Photo ID: 9085947
    VIRIN: 250601-A-EQ822-3943
    Resolution: 5355x3563
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job. [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Raul Boamah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job.
    Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job.
    Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job.
    Vermont National Guard conducts a demolition range in order to instruct infantryman from the U.nited States, North Macedonia and Asutria on their job.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse
    172nd IB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download