155th CSSB Kicks Off Missions at Mojave Falcon 2025

On June 1, 2025, the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) began executing missions in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Hunter-Liggett, California. To ensure operations were running smoothly and Soldier morale remained high, Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks, Commanding General of the 311th ESC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy Hawkins conducted a battlefield circulation as the operational tempo continued to ramp up.. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move (Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William Stroud)