    155th CSSB Kicks Off Missions at Mojave Falcon 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    155th CSSB Kicks Off Missions at Mojave Falcon 2025

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    On June 1, 2025, the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) began executing missions in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Hunter-Liggett, California. To ensure operations were running smoothly and Soldier morale remained high, Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks, Commanding General of the 311th ESC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy Hawkins conducted a battlefield circulation as the operational tempo continued to ramp up.. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move (Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William Stroud)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 09:53
    Photo ID: 9085922
    VIRIN: 250601-A-MN258-5315
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
