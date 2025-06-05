Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25

    GREECE

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Savahanna Zandstra 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Light tactical vehicles displaying flags from North Macedonia, the United States of America, and the Republic of Georgia return from a live-fire demonstration during exercise Immediate Response 25 near Petrochori, Greece, June 4, 2025. The combined arms event aimed to showcase the joint integration and operational capabilities of large-scale, NATO and partner forces. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savahanna Zandstra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 08:26
    Photo ID: 9085713
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-CW072-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.1 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Savahanna Zandstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25
    Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25
    Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25
    Distinguished visitor demonstration near Petrochori, Greece during Immediate Response 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download