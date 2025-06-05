Mandy Rockette Romanek is a quality assurance specialist and team lead with Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. “I started with the Air Force, so I have a lot of Air Force pride, but now I have dual pride in the Air Force and the Army. It’s exciting to be a member of this battalion stationed in Belgium and working for the Army – especially this year on the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 08:20
|Photo ID:
|9085691
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-A4479-8810
|Resolution:
|1995x1330
|Size:
|435.63 KB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former airman, DoD civilian proud to serve with Army in Belgium on 250th birthday year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former airman, DoD civilian proud to serve with Army in Belgium on 250th birthday year
No keywords found.