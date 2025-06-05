Former airman, DoD civilian proud to serve with Army in Belgium on 250th birthday year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mandy Rockette Romanek is a quality assurance specialist and team lead with Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. “I started with the Air Force, so I have a lot of Air Force pride, but now I have dual pride in the Air Force and the Army. It’s exciting to be a member of this battalion stationed in Belgium and working for the Army – especially this year on the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)