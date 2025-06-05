Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former airman, DoD civilian proud to serve with Army in Belgium on 250th birthday year

    ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG (VLG), BELGIUM

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Mandy Rockette Romanek is a quality assurance specialist and team lead with Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. “I started with the Air Force, so I have a lot of Air Force pride, but now I have dual pride in the Air Force and the Army. It’s exciting to be a member of this battalion stationed in Belgium and working for the Army – especially this year on the Army’s 250th birthday. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

