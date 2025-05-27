Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    452nd Field Hospital contain demonstrators during Global Medic simulation [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Soldiers from the 452nd Field Hospital attempt to contain demonstrators during a simulated exercise at an Entry Control Point, June 4, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The exercise was part of Global Medic, the 807th Theater Medical Command and Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to deliver relevant and realistic collective training to medical units and Soldiers preparing for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 91st Training Division Public Affairs)

    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 452nd Field Hospital contain demonstrators during Global Medic simulation [Image 3 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

