452nd Field Hospital contain demonstrators during Global Medic simulation

Soldiers from the 452nd Field Hospital attempt to contain demonstrators during a simulated exercise at an Entry Control Point, June 4, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The exercise was part of Global Medic, the 807th Theater Medical Command and Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to deliver relevant and realistic collective training to medical units and Soldiers preparing for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 91st Training Division Public Affairs)