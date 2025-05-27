101st Soldiers Explore Normandy During D-Day 81

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. (retired) Chris Hosfled gives a discussion on Pointe du Hoc to Screaming Eagle Soldiers at Pointe du Hoc in Normandy, France on June 4, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.