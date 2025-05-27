Thirty members of the 104th Fighter Wing march in a Memorial Day parade, Westfield, MA June 26, 2025. The 104th Fighter Wing marches in the Westfield city parade annually.(Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9084702
|VIRIN:
|250527-Z-UG828-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|947.47 KB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 104th Fighter Wing participates in Memorial Day Parade [Image 4 of 4], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.