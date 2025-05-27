Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing participates in Memorial Day Parade [Image 3 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing participates in Memorial Day Parade

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Melanie Casineau 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Thirty members of the 104th Fighter Wing march in a Memorial Day parade, Westfield, MA June 26, 2025. The 104th Fighter Wing marches in the Westfield city parade annually.(Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 19:52
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard
    Barnestormers

