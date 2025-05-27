Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 19:52 Photo ID: 9084702 VIRIN: 250527-Z-UG828-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 947.47 KB Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 104th Fighter Wing participates in Memorial Day Parade [Image 4 of 4], by Melanie Casineau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.